13 photos offer first look inside revamped Chesterfield pub ahead of launch party this weekend

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 19th Jul 2024, 13:32 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2024, 13:32 BST
These pictures offer a first look inside a Chesterfield pub that is holding a launch party this weekend after a refurbishment.

The Royal Oak on Chatsworth Road is celebrating its reopening – having undergone a rebrand and a significant makeover.

The venue, which was formerly The Spotted Frog, is hosting a launch party weekend between Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20.

The Derbyshire Times were invited for a glimpse inside the pub ahead of launch event – and these 13 photos show what to expect from the revamped venue.

Lauren Pritchard is pictured here pulling a pint at The Royal Oak.

1. The Royal Oak

Lauren Pritchard is pictured here pulling a pint at The Royal Oak. Photo: Brian Eyre

The pub was transformed as part of a six-figure investment from leading operator-led pub company Craft Union.

2. Six-figure investment

The pub was transformed as part of a six-figure investment from leading operator-led pub company Craft Union. Photo: Brian Eyre

In addition to the aesthetic upgrades, the pub now boasts state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor pool and darts facilities, making it the perfect spot for both relaxation and recreation.

3. Outdoor revamp

In addition to the aesthetic upgrades, the pub now boasts state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor pool and darts facilities, making it the perfect spot for both relaxation and recreation. Photo: Brian Eyre

James, a lifelong local resident with over 20 years of experience in the pub industry, is the driving force behind The Royal Oak's relaunch.

4. New boss at the helm

James, a lifelong local resident with over 20 years of experience in the pub industry, is the driving force behind The Royal Oak's relaunch. Photo: Brian Eyre

