13 photos offer first look inside revamped Chesterfield pub ahead of launch party this weekend

The Royal Oak on Chatsworth Road is celebrating its reopening – having undergone a rebrand and a significant makeover.

The venue, which was formerly The Spotted Frog, is hosting a launch party weekend between Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20.

The Derbyshire Times were invited for a glimpse inside the pub ahead of launch event – and these 13 photos show what to expect from the revamped venue.

The Royal Oak Lauren Pritchard is pictured here pulling a pint at The Royal Oak.

Six-figure investment The pub was transformed as part of a six-figure investment from leading operator-led pub company Craft Union.

Outdoor revamp In addition to the aesthetic upgrades, the pub now boasts state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor pool and darts facilities, making it the perfect spot for both relaxation and recreation.