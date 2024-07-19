13 photos offer first look inside revamped Chesterfield pub ahead of launch party this weekend

The Royal Oak on Chatsworth Road is celebrating its reopening – having undergone a rebrand and a significant makeover.
The venue, which was formerly The Spotted Frog, is hosting a launch party weekend between Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20.
The Derbyshire Times were invited for a glimpse inside the pub ahead of launch event – and these 13 photos show what to expect from the revamped venue.
1. The Royal Oak
Lauren Pritchard is pictured here pulling a pint at The Royal Oak. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Six-figure investment
The pub was transformed as part of a six-figure investment from leading operator-led pub company Craft Union. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Outdoor revamp
In addition to the aesthetic upgrades, the pub now boasts state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor pool and darts facilities, making it the perfect spot for both relaxation and recreation. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. New boss at the helm
James, a lifelong local resident with over 20 years of experience in the pub industry, is the driving force behind The Royal Oak's relaunch. Photo: Brian Eyre
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.