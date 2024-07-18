Originally built by the Earl of Sitwell as a wedding present for his son in 1863, Horsley Lodge has earned a reputation as one of Derbyshire’s finest golf courses, country hotels and wedding venues set in the foothills of the Peak District.

The venue, which recently welcomed new owners, has now announced the launch of its new menus – celebrating a mix of locally sourced ingredients, innovative dishes, and timeless classics for members and non-members to enjoy.

Starters on the Sunday lunch menu include duck liver parfait with crisp chicken skin, gooseberry, and toasted brioche, and the refreshing roasted tomato soup accompanied by toasted sourdough.

The main courses include statement dishes such as Dexter beef rump cap served with celeriac puree, duck fat roast potatoes, braised heritage carrots, tender stem broccoli, Yorkshire pudding, and gravy.

Vegetarian guests can enjoy the mushroom and celeriac pithivier with celeriac puree, roast potatoes, braised heritage carrots, and tender stem broccoli.

For dessert, diners can indulge in classic dishes including Eton mess, crème brûlée with shortbread biscuit, or the Bakewell tart, served with a choice of Madagascan vanilla ice cream or custard.

Rebecca Brough, owner of Horsley Lodge, said: “Our new menus are a celebration of the incredible local produce available to us in the Derbyshire area and surrounding region. We’ve worked hard to create dishes that are not only delicious but also reflect the experience, passion and creativity of our kitchen team to bring exciting new flavours to the menu at Horsley Lodge for members and non-members.”

Complementing the Sunday lunch offering, the summer menu offers small plate selections including tempura shrimp with spicy mayo and Japanese seven spice, and heritage tomato salad with burrata and basil pesto, that are perfect for sharing.

Main dishes include beer-battered cod with tartare sauce, grilled lemon, and mushy peas, and the rich and flavourful cauliflower steak served with spiced lentil dahl, cauliflower, and onion bhaji. Meat lovers can savour the Horsley burger served with Lincolnshire poacher cheese and house relish, or the ten-ounce sirloin steak cooked over charcoal and served with cowboy butter.

Rebecca added: “Our guests can expect an exceptional dining experience with a fresh, seasonal twist, whether they are enjoying a leisurely Sunday lunch with family or savouring the vibrant dishes of the summer menu.

“Our reimagined menus offer a perfect opportunity to relish the culinary delights crafted by our team of chefs and we can’t wait to hear the feedback club members and guests. These new menus mark just the start of our reimagined dining offerings as part of our investment in elevating the hospitality experience at Horsley Lodge.”

