13 photos offer first look inside “gorgeous” Derbyshire pub after undergoing major refurbishment

The Crown, on Ashley Lane in Killamarsh, has undergone a complete overhaul since Christmas – with the revamped venue relaunching their food menu this month.
The Derbyshire Times were invited to see how the pub has changed – and these 13 photos show customers what to expect from the refurbished Crown.
The pub’s new manager, Amy Calvert, said the transformation was ‘gorgeous’after the pub was empty for eight months.
For more information and updates on opening hours, head to The Crown’s Facebook page here.
1. Major overhaul
The Crown has undergone a significant revamp - pictured here is the pub’s new manager, Amy Calvert. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. New team and potential for growth
Amy said: “Two people called Rob and Gina came to fix the pub up, and in that time they’ve managed to change the whole building - it looks absolutely gorgeous. It’s stylish, warm and comfortable. They’ve actually decided to sign for the pub, because they can see the potential it has in the village.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Food offering
The Crown started serving food on March 17, and Amy said everyone involved with the pub was “very excited” following the revamp. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Perfect for pool lovers
Amy added: “We probably will be introducing a pool team as well, as we do have a pool table. We’ll be hosting some sort of pool night.” Photo: Brian Eyre