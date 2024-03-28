13 photos offer first look inside “gorgeous” Derbyshire pub after undergoing major refurbishment

These pictures offer a glimpse inside a Derbyshire pub that has been transformed after a major revamp.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 28th Mar 2024, 16:14 GMT

The Crown, on Ashley Lane in Killamarsh, has undergone a complete overhaul since Christmas – with the revamped venue relaunching their food menu this month.

The Derbyshire Times were invited to see how the pub has changed – and these 13 photos show customers what to expect from the refurbished Crown.

The pub’s new manager, Amy Calvert, said the transformation was ‘gorgeous’after the pub was empty for eight months.

The Crown has undergone a significant revamp - pictured here is the pub’s new manager, Amy Calvert.

1. Major overhaul

The Crown has undergone a significant revamp - pictured here is the pub's new manager, Amy Calvert.

Amy said: “Two people called Rob and Gina came to fix the pub up, and in that time they’ve managed to change the whole building - it looks absolutely gorgeous. It’s stylish, warm and comfortable. They’ve actually decided to sign for the pub, because they can see the potential it has in the village.”

2. New team and potential for growth

Amy said: "Two people called Rob and Gina came to fix the pub up, and in that time they've managed to change the whole building - it looks absolutely gorgeous. It's stylish, warm and comfortable. They've actually decided to sign for the pub, because they can see the potential it has in the village."

The Crown started serving food on March 17, and Amy said everyone involved with the pub was “very excited” following the revamp.

3. Food offering

The Crown started serving food on March 17, and Amy said everyone involved with the pub was "very excited" following the revamp.

Amy added: “We probably will be introducing a pool team as well, as we do have a pool table. We’ll be hosting some sort of pool night.”

4. Perfect for pool lovers

Amy added: "We probably will be introducing a pool team as well, as we do have a pool table. We'll be hosting some sort of pool night."

