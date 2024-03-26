Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Jolly Colliers, on Derby Road in Heanor, has been taken over after the previous landlady left the pub earlier this month.

Jack Jarvis is part of the new team at the pub – and he said they were aiming to revive some of the events that were popular with customers in the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We took the pub on last Monday, and it reopened on Friday. We’ve got four pubs currently in the area – The Golden Fleece in Chesterfield and a couple in Sheffield.

The Jolly Colliers will close for the “foreseeable future.”

“We’ve taken this pub on with the hopes of getting it up and trading again, and bringing back what it used to have. It used to have lots of family fun days, with barbecues and bouncy castles. It had karaoke, discos and live bands – we’re hoping these will get trade picking back up again.”

Star Pubs and Bars are set to invest in the venue, and Jack said punters could expect a number of changes over the coming weeks and months.

“We’ve got a lot of support from Star Pubs and Bars – they’re a fantastic brewery, and they’re spending £20,000 on the pub. For instance, the back of the pub is being re-tarmacked and they’re sorting some fencing out, with other things like that. There’ll be plenty of improvements to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack added: “We’re not currently doing food at the moment, but we’ve got plans to do food in the near future. Every pub is different – we’ve got to see what people want and try our best to cater to their needs.

“Our biggest thing to pubs is to stop another one closing. I want to say every month, but it’s probably every day that a pub closes – we just want to keep as many pubs open as we can.