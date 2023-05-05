News you can trust since 1855
The pub has gone from strength to strength under its new management.

12 photos show “cracking” Chesterfield community pub thriving under new management

These pictures show life at a “proper community pub” in Chesterfield – after the venue was taken over by a new management team.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 5th May 2023, 15:00 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 15:01 BST

The Markham Arms on Dorset Drive, Brimington has a new couple at the helm – with Rebecca and James Hurd taking on the venue.

Rebecca was previously the general manager of the Hidden Knight on Soresby Street, and said that the Markham Arms was a “cracking pub.”

READ THIS: Police say ‘no offences’ took place after reports a man ‘pulled a knife on woman’ at Chesterfield market

These 11 photos show customers what they can expect from the venue – which prides itself on ‘community atmosphere.’

Rebecca and her son George outside the Markham Arms.

1. New venture

Rebecca and her son George outside the Markham Arms. Photo: Brian Eyre

Rebecca said that, in their eight weeks in charge, the Markham Arms is “becoming a really nice community pub.”

2. ‘Community pub’

Rebecca said that, in their eight weeks in charge, the Markham Arms is “becoming a really nice community pub.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Rebecca said that the venue needed some work when the pair took over, and that regulars were already volunteering their time to help them get the pub into shape. “It needed a few bits of work doing here and there, and we’ve tried to make it a bit more homely. We’ve had people that come into the pub offer to help with jobs, and they’re happy to just be helping and get a pint afterwards.”

3. Customers chipping in

Rebecca said that the venue needed some work when the pair took over, and that regulars were already volunteering their time to help them get the pub into shape. “It needed a few bits of work doing here and there, and we’ve tried to make it a bit more homely. We’ve had people that come into the pub offer to help with jobs, and they’re happy to just be helping and get a pint afterwards.” Photo: Brian Eyre

A zero-tolerance approach to any anti-social behaviour has been made clear over the last eight weeks – something that Rebecca said customers were already grateful for.

4. Family-friendly

A zero-tolerance approach to any anti-social behaviour has been made clear over the last eight weeks – something that Rebecca said customers were already grateful for. Photo: Brian Eyre

