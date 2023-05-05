12 photos show “cracking” Chesterfield community pub thriving under new management
These pictures show life at a “proper community pub” in Chesterfield – after the venue was taken over by a new management team.
The Markham Arms on Dorset Drive, Brimington has a new couple at the helm – with Rebecca and James Hurd taking on the venue.
Rebecca was previously the general manager of the Hidden Knight on Soresby Street, and said that the Markham Arms was a “cracking pub.”
These 11 photos show customers what they can expect from the venue – which prides itself on ‘community atmosphere.’