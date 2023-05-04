News you can trust since 1855
Police say ‘no offences’ took place after reports a man ‘pulled a knife on woman’ at Chesterfield market

Officers attended Chesterfield market earlier this morning following reports of an incident involving a knife.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 4th May 2023, 15:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 15:36 BST

A member of the public reported that woman who is a stallholder on the market asked a red van driver to move his vehicle and he produced a knife, at about 7am.

But officers have confirmed the man had found the knife at the nearby disabled toilets. This was corroborated by an independent third party.

He was taking it back to his vehicle when a verbal altercation occurred and he was holding the knife.

Officers have attended Chesterfield market earlier this morning following reports of an incident involving a knife.
A spokesman for Derbyshire police said: “The man also contacted the force to say that he had found the knife and that he had the altercation and was concerned that a report may be made.

“He was removed from the area, and the knife was taken by officers, to ensure that no further incidents occurred between the two parties. No offences were found to have taken place and no further action is being taken.”