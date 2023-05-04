A member of the public reported that woman who is a stallholder on the market asked a red van driver to move his vehicle and he produced a knife, at about 7am.

But officers have confirmed the man had found the knife at the nearby disabled toilets. This was corroborated by an independent third party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was taking it back to his vehicle when a verbal altercation occurred and he was holding the knife.

Officers have attended Chesterfield market earlier this morning following reports of an incident involving a knife.

A spokesman for Derbyshire police said: “The man also contacted the force to say that he had found the knife and that he had the altercation and was concerned that a report may be made.