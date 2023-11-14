News you can trust since 1855
12 of the oldest pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District still serving pints – including one country inn with 600 years of history

These are 12 of the oldest pubs that are still welcoming customers across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Nov 2023, 15:13 GMT

These boozers are among some of the oldest across Derbyshire, having served thirsty punters for centuries.

Not only have they stood the test of time, but some of these pubs come with remarkable histories – including some famous names said to have frequented them.

12 of Derbyshire’s most storied pubs are listed below – are there any we should add to the list?

1. Historic pubs

These are some of the oldest pubs in Derbyshire that are still open today. Photo: Google/Brian Eyre

This lovingly-restored venue was opened as an inn back in the 12th century - making it one of the oldest pubs in Derbyshire.

2. The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow

This lovingly-restored venue was opened as an inn back in the 12th century - making it one of the oldest pubs in Derbyshire. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Old Black Swan reopened this summer after a period of closure - and this village pub is housed in a building that was constructed in the 1700s.

3. Old Black Swan, Crich

The Old Black Swan reopened this summer after a period of closure - and this village pub is housed in a building that was constructed in the 1700s. Photo: Brian Eyre

This 17th century pub is said to have been frequented by highwayman Dick Turpin - and it is still open today.

4. Holly Bush Inn, Holly Bush Lane, Makeney

This 17th century pub is said to have been frequented by highwayman Dick Turpin - and it is still open today. Photo: Google

