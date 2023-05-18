There have been many momentous occasions in Chesterfield’s history.
From sporting achievements to major developments and political milestones.
Do you remember when Queen Elizabeth II officially opened Chesterfield Royal Hospital or demolition work at Horns Bridge roundabout in the 80s?
We’ve also gone further back to when the first tram system began in our town and who can forget the momentous moment this year when Chesterfield FC scored against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in front of 6,000 jubilant Spireites fans!
We’ve pulled together 21 milestones in our history. Let us know which other momentous occasions we should include.
1. Queen's Park
Queen's Park was officially opened to the public on 2 August 1893 with the first Chesterfield Floral and Horticultural Society Show being held in the park. A cricket pitch constructed in 1893-18944 was inaugurated in May 1894, while the associated pavilion was constructed in 1898. Late 19th century park facilities included a bandstand, boating lake, cycle track and gymnasium; plans for public baths were not implemented.
In 1901 a further 13 acres (about 5.5 hectares), separated from the original park by Boythorpe Avenue to the south, was acquired by the town as a memorial to Queen Victoria (d 1901). This land (outside the site here registered) was laid out as a recreation ground known as Queen's Park Annex.
Pictured is a view of a New Beetwell St, Queen's Park, Markham road and Boythorpe area Chesterfield in 1959. Photo: Chesterfield Library\R Wilsher
2. Chesterfield Football Club
Chesterfield town football club saw its foundation in 1871. The team adopted the well-known blue and white strip, the colour still worn by Chesterfield Football Club today. From its early days the team became known as the Spireites.
A copy of the Derbyshire Times from January 2nd, 1864 refers to a "Chesterfield Football club".
Chesterfield is one of the oldest clubs in existence and the first known badge was donated by the fans in 1894 and depicted the crooked spire. Photo: Harry Shepherd
3. The Crooked Spire
The most famouse landmark in Chesterfield, The Parish Church is, without doubt, an extraordinary building. The most recognisable part of the Parish Church, its adopted name, is of course the Crooked Spire, constructed in 1362. However, the spire certainly is not crooked. It is twisted and leaning. Historians have suggested a number of factors for this - the use of unseasoned wood, a lack of skilled labour, the later use of heavy lead sheeting in the 17th century. Many have tried to explain what makes the spire twist and many have disagreed as to the real reason. Photo: dt
4. Chesterfield’s famous FA Cup semi-final appearance
Chesterfield’s stunning FA Cup run from 1997 is a momentous moment for the town's football club.
The epic tie is one of the all-time great FA Cup encounters and was described at the time as a ‘match in a million.’ Chesterfield's 1997 squad share took part in an FA Cup semi-final against Middlesbrough. The match went down in history as one of the most dramatic semi-finals in the competition, Spireites at one point leading 2-0, then trailing 3-2 before Jamie Hewitt’s equaliser in the last minute of extra-time took the game to a replay at Hillsborough ten days later, which ultimately saw ‘Boro win 3-0 to progress to play Chelsea in the final at Wembley. Pictured are Chesterfield fans the "Spire Girls" dancing at the Bradbury nightclub after the replay. Photo: dt