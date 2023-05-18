4 . Chesterfield’s famous FA Cup semi-final appearance

Chesterfield’s stunning FA Cup run from 1997 is a momentous moment for the town's football club. The epic tie is one of the all-time great FA Cup encounters and was described at the time as a ‘match in a million.’ Chesterfield's 1997 squad share took part in an FA Cup semi-final against Middlesbrough. The match went down in history as one of the most dramatic semi-finals in the competition, Spireites at one point leading 2-0, then trailing 3-2 before Jamie Hewitt’s equaliser in the last minute of extra-time took the game to a replay at Hillsborough ten days later, which ultimately saw ‘Boro win 3-0 to progress to play Chelsea in the final at Wembley. Pictured are Chesterfield fans the "Spire Girls" dancing at the Bradbury nightclub after the replay. Photo: dt