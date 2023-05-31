News you can trust since 1855
These walks are perfect for hikers who want to end their excursion with a well-earned drink.

12 great walks across Derbyshire and the Peak District with a pub at the end

If you’re looking for a scenic walk across Derbyshire and the Peak District with a great pub at the end, look no further than these 12 routes.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 31st May 2023, 09:26 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 09:27 BST

Derbyshire and the Peak District are full of beautiful walking routes, and welcoming pubs to put your feet up afterwards.

Whether you want a challenging hike or a relaxed stroll, these are 12 of the best walks that finish at a pub across the county.

Ladybower is Derbyshire reservoir that is perfect place for a steady stroll. The 5.5 mile route offers beautiful views across the water, and passes the awe-inspiring Derwent Dam along the way - and walkers can stop at the Ladybower Inn afterwards.

1. Ladybower Reservoir

Ladybower is Derbyshire reservoir that is perfect place for a steady stroll. The 5.5 mile route offers beautiful views across the water, and passes the awe-inspiring Derwent Dam along the way - and walkers can stop at the Ladybower Inn afterwards. Photo: Photo © Ken Bagnall (cc-by-sa/2.0)

This is a short but scenic 2.5 mile walk along the River Derwent between Calver and Froggatt. Keep an eye out for birdlife such as dippers and grey wagtails on the river and admire the lovely 17th-century bridge at Froggatt. Your starting point, the Bridge Inn, boasts a pretty riverside garden.

2. Calver river walk

This is a short but scenic 2.5 mile walk along the River Derwent between Calver and Froggatt. Keep an eye out for birdlife such as dippers and grey wagtails on the river and admire the lovely 17th-century bridge at Froggatt. Your starting point, the Bridge Inn, boasts a pretty riverside garden. Photo: Google

At over 500 metres, Mam Tor is certainly steep, but the amazing views over the Hope Valley are more than worth the effort. Whichever direction you decide to walk, you can get a well-deserved drink at either the Rambler Inn at Edale or Castleton’s Ye Olde Nags Head.

3. Mam Tor

At over 500 metres, Mam Tor is certainly steep, but the amazing views over the Hope Valley are more than worth the effort. Whichever direction you decide to walk, you can get a well-deserved drink at either the Rambler Inn at Edale or Castleton’s Ye Olde Nags Head. Photo: Jason Chadwick

The Monsal Trail runs between Wye Dale and Bakewell, and contains plenty of greenery. The trail is relatively flat, but does span 13.6 kilometres - meaning you’ll have earned that pint at The Manners in Bakewell by the end.

4. Monsal trail

The Monsal Trail runs between Wye Dale and Bakewell, and contains plenty of greenery. The trail is relatively flat, but does span 13.6 kilometres - meaning you’ll have earned that pint at The Manners in Bakewell by the end. Photo: Google

