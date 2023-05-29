News you can trust since 1855
19 great photos showing life in Chesterfield, the Peak District and Derbyshire in the 1980s

We’ve looked through our archives to bring you more great images from the 1980s, with pictures showing people enjoying carnivals, shopping and other events taking place across Chesterfield, the Peak District and north Derbyshire.
By Brian Eyre
Published 29th May 2023, 10:35 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 10:37 BST

See if you can spot anyone you know in these photos taken from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection, as we as our own archive, depicting what local life was like in during the eighties.

From royal visits and chariot races to marching for jobs and long-losy shops, this is what the decade looked like...

Eighties Derbyshire

Eighties Derbyshire

Eighties Derbyshire Photo: Derbyshire Times

Chesterfield Medieval Market - the general scene in the market place, Chesterfield, as the fair gets in to full swing - 26th July 1983

Eighties Derbyshire

Chesterfield Medieval Market - the general scene in the market place, Chesterfield, as the fair gets in to full swing - 26th July 1983

Swanwick pupils with famine-relief aid for Ethiopia in 1985.

Eighties Derbyshire

Swanwick pupils with famine-relief aid for Ethiopia in 1985.

Street party held at Compass Crescent, Old Whittington, Chesterfield in 1981 to mark the royal wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer

Eighties Derbyshire

Street party held at Compass Crescent, Old Whittington, Chesterfield in 1981 to mark the royal wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer

