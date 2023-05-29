19 great photos showing life in Chesterfield, the Peak District and Derbyshire in the 1980s
We’ve looked through our archives to bring you more great images from the 1980s, with pictures showing people enjoying carnivals, shopping and other events taking place across Chesterfield, the Peak District and north Derbyshire.
By Brian Eyre
Published 29th May 2023, 10:35 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 10:37 BST
See if you can spot anyone you know in these photos taken from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection, as we as our own archive, depicting what local life was like in during the eighties.
From royal visits and chariot races to marching for jobs and long-losy shops, this is what the decade looked like...
Page 1 of 5