11 pubs and restaurants serving up Christmas Day dinners in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District

These are some of the venues offering Christmas dinners across Chesterfield, the Peak District and Derbyshire.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 11:46 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 11:46 BST

It might seem a little early to be thinking about Christmas, but if you’re looking for somewhere to enjoy a Christmas Day dinner, there are a number of great options across the county.

The festive period is fast approaching, so don’t leave it too late to book a table at your favourite venue.

These are 11 places in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District where you can celebrate Christmas this year – and avoid the stress of having to cook yourself!

The Highfield is currently taking bookings for Christmas Day - menus and timings can be viewed on their website.

2. The Highfield, Newbold Road, Chesterfield

The Highfield is currently taking bookings for Christmas Day - menus and timings can be viewed on their website. Photo: Google

Visitors can celebrate Christmas at either the Cocina Restaurant or Barcelona Suite at Chesterfield’s Casa Hotel. Casa’s Christmas Brochure for 2023 can be found on their website.

3. Casa Hotel, Chesterfield

Visitors can celebrate Christmas at either the Cocina Restaurant or Barcelona Suite at Chesterfield’s Casa Hotel. Casa’s Christmas Brochure for 2023 can be found on their website. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Six Halts at Clay Cross still has availability for those looking for somewhere to eat on Christmas Day.

4. The Six Halts, Clay Cross

The Six Halts at Clay Cross still has availability for those looking for somewhere to eat on Christmas Day. Photo: Google

