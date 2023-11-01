News you can trust since 1855
Three adorable moggies – currently being looked after by Chesterfield RSPCA – are in need of loving homes.
By Ben McVay
Published 1st Nov 2023, 12:07 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 12:07 GMT
Socks, a tabby aged one, 10-year-old domestic short-haired Alice and 18-month-old Cookie are all waiting for caring future owners to come and give them a fresh start.

Tabby Socks is described as “very affectionate but very quiet” by Steph McCawley, of Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA.

Steph says Socks would need to be rehomed as “the only cat” but “will live with children of secondary school age”. Speaking about Alice, Steph said: “She’s an old girl at 10 years old but she is very young at heart.

"She’s very shy when she first meets you but once she gets to know you she’ll be full of beans and playing round the house.”

Cookie arrived at the shelter with her kitten, who has already been reserved. Steph said: “She’s very quiet but she’s a very affectionate cat who is looking for a really lovely home where she’ll have the time and patience to grow in confidence.”

Anyone interested in any of the trio of furry felines should visit the Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA website at chesterfield-rspca.org.uk where you can complete the online cat application form for the animal you are interested in adopting - or you can visit the Chesterfield Animal Centre Cat Adoption Unit.

If you meet the needs and requirements of the cat, then a member of the team will discuss your application with you and the next stage of the rehoming process.

