News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

13 rescue dogs that will melt your heart are in the care of Chesterfield RSPCA workers

Thirteen rescue dogs under the care of Chesterfield RSPCA are hoping that luck will come their way in the form of forever homes with loving owners.
By Gay Bolton
Published 6th Oct 2023, 14:02 BST

An adorable German Shepherd puppy, Shih Tzus and Staffies are among those who are seeking happiness in new households.

If you have room in your heart and home and want to adopt one of the dogs, register your interest at https://chesterfield-rspca.org.uk

Roseanne, Millie, Shadow and Buddy, clockwise from top left, are among the 13 dogs under the care of Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA.

1. Rescue dogs

Roseanne, Millie, Shadow and Buddy, clockwise from top left, are among the 13 dogs under the care of Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA

Photo Sales
Bruce is a six-year-old male Shih Tzu who is quiet but full of love. He will need an experienced owner who can teach him how to play. Bruce, who can be left on his own for short periods, is looking for an an adult-only household and could share a home with another dog but preferably one without a cat.

2. Bruce

Bruce is a six-year-old male Shih Tzu who is quiet but full of love. He will need an experienced owner who can teach him how to play. Bruce, who can be left on his own for short periods, is looking for an an adult-only household and could share a home with another dog but preferably one without a cat. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA

Photo Sales
Bonny boy Clyde is an eight-month-old cross breed. He is shy until he gets to know people and can get worried by strangers. Clyde needs an experienced ownerr in an adult-only household where he would prefer to be the only pet in the home.

3. Clyde

Bonny boy Clyde is an eight-month-old cross breed. He is shy until he gets to know people and can get worried by strangers. Clyde needs an experienced ownerr in an adult-only household where he would prefer to be the only pet in the home. Photo: Chesterfeld and North Derbyshire RSPCA

Photo Sales
Bella is a six-year-old French bulldog. who is really friendly once she feels comfortable with people. She is house trained and can be left on her own. Bella, who has an ongoing medical condition, would be ideally suited to an adult-only household where she would be the only pet.

4. Bella

Bella is a six-year-old French bulldog. who is really friendly once she feels comfortable with people. She is house trained and can be left on her own. Bella, who has an ongoing medical condition, would be ideally suited to an adult-only household where she would be the only pet. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Chesterfield RSPCA