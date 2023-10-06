Thirteen rescue dogs under the care of Chesterfield RSPCA are hoping that luck will come their way in the form of forever homes with loving owners.
An adorable German Shepherd puppy, Shih Tzus and Staffies are among those who are seeking happiness in new households.
1. Rescue dogs
Roseanne, Millie, Shadow and Buddy, clockwise from top left, are among the 13 dogs under the care of Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA
2. Bruce
Bruce is a six-year-old male Shih Tzu who is quiet but full of love. He will need an experienced owner who can teach him how to play. Bruce, who can be left on his own for short periods, is looking for an an adult-only household and could share a home with another dog but preferably one without a cat. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA
3. Clyde
Bonny boy Clyde is an eight-month-old cross breed. He is shy until he gets to know people and can get worried by strangers. Clyde needs an experienced ownerr in an adult-only household where he would prefer to be the only pet in the home. Photo: Chesterfeld and North Derbyshire RSPCA
4. Bella
Bella is a six-year-old French bulldog. who is really friendly once she feels comfortable with people. She is house trained and can be left on her own. Bella, who has an ongoing medical condition, would be ideally suited to an adult-only household where she would be the only pet. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA