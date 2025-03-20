Smyths celebrates first birthday of Chesterfield store with free toys, face painting and candy floss at party this weekend
Smyths Toys Superstores is celebrating the first birthday of its Chesterfield store at the Wheatbridge Retail Park – with a party taking place from 9.00am on Saturday, March 22.
On the day, attendees can enjoy free face painting for children over three, along with free candy floss. While stocks last, free giveaways will be taking place – including LEGO Birthday polybags, smashlings and more.
If you sign up to receive the Smyths catalogue, you could be in with a chance to win a 10ft Thorpe Trampoline over the weekend. Kids will also be able to meet some of their favourite character, including JJ and Rubble.
The Chesterfield store offers the latest and greatest toys, outdoor toys and software games – as well as The Baby Room for all your baby needs. Smyths Toys Superstores also offers click and collect within two hours, limited time free Parking and free home delivery for orders over £20.
