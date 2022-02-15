Great FREE things to do in Derbyshire over half-term

If you fancy a free day out, pack up the car with a winter picnic, leave your wallet at home and discover some of Derbyshire’s best free things to do…
1. Chesterfield Museum
Chesterfield Museum is a hub of historic knowledge that’s interesting for visitors of all ages. Learn about the history of Chesterfield as a Roman fort, the expansion of the Market and the role the town played in the Industrial Revolution. Call 01246 345727
Photo: Submitted
2. Elvaston Castle Country Park
Built for the Earl of Harrington in the early 1800s, the Elvaston Castle Country Park now serves as a beautiful centrepiece to 321 acres of open parkland, woodland and formal historical gardens. It has been recently renovated with golden gates, a Moorish temple and ha-ha wall to provide a visitors with a unique glimpse of the past. The castle is closed but the grounds are open from 9am – 5pm daily and look stunning in all seasons - perfect for a fresh walk and some architectural gazing.
01629 533870
Photo: Submitted
3. The Old Lock Up Gallery - Cromford
This quirky independent art gallery is situated in the historic village of Cromford Derbyshire is the birthplace of the industrial revolution and now a World Heritage Site. It’s free to enter and has an ongoing series of free art exhibitions. Call 07960 097605
Photo: Submitted
4. Matlock Bath
Matlock and Matlock Bath have a bit of it all. Nature, shopping, fun and adventure and not to mention its fair share of gastronomical hotspots.
You can spend the day meandering around the cute vintage ice cream parlours, arcades and sweetshops on the promenade, visit the war memorial, get lost in the luscious forests. Matlock is known for its antique shops and to me, these shops are little museums, using your own imagination to conjure up stories behind the items.
Photo: PAUL ELLIS