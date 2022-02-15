Great FREE things to do in Derbyshire over half-term

4. Matlock Bath

Matlock and Matlock Bath have a bit of it all. Nature, shopping, fun and adventure and not to mention its fair share of gastronomical hotspots. You can spend the day meandering around the cute vintage ice cream parlours, arcades and sweetshops on the promenade, visit the war memorial, get lost in the luscious forests. Matlock is known for its antique shops and to me, these shops are little museums, using your own imagination to conjure up stories behind the items.

Photo: PAUL ELLIS