Chesterfield Borough Council have partnered with Chesterfield FC to deliver the entertainment at this year’s family-friendly fireworks extravaganza.

The event takes place at Stand Road Park on Friday, November 4. The gates will open at 4.30pm and close at 9.00pm.

The fireworks display will begin at 7.00pm and there will also be a selection of fairground rides and food vendors. There will be live entertainment for families to enjoy from 5.30pm.

The popular Bonfire Night event returns to Stand Road this evening. Credit: Tina Jenner

Entry to the event is £3 per person – and is free for children under five. Visitors are asked to have the exact money ready as change cannot be given.

The fireworks extravaganza is a family event and in the interest of safety, attendees are asked not to bring alcohol, fireworks or sparklers – these items will be confiscated if found.

Parking for the event will be available at Chesterfield FC’s Technique Stadium for a donation of £5 per car, which will help cover the cost of stewards – with any excess being given to Chesterfield FC Community Trust.

