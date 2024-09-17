Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Derbyshire mum whose child has been off school for two years waiting for a place at a school for children with special educational needs says the county council has failed her daughter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nichola Rodgers’ daughter Jasmin Featherstone stopped attending Wales school in 2022 while suffering with extreme anxiety linked to her, as yet undiagnosed, autism spectrum disorder condition.

The 13-year-old, from Killamarsh, regularly suffered panic attacks while unable to cope with the chaotic and noisy environment of a large school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being placed in a separate room at her high school during lesson times for months and attending on a part-time timetable the child finally broke down and stopped attending completely.

Mum Nichola Rodgers with daughter Jasmin

However, nearly two years later Jasmin is still not in school after a string of battles with Derbyshire County Council to secure an education, health and care (EHC) plan, an appropriate school and finally transport to get there.

Nichola, 49, said: "We’ve lost two years’ education. She’s a bright, academic girl but she’s missed two years so there are massive gaps in her learning.

"The education system is not fit for purpose. It’s awful, we’ve had two years of this. If I hadn’t have fought for her I don’t know where she would be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not long after starting at Wales High School Jasmin “unravelled” and “broke down” while struggling to cope with her new environment.

Jasmin with brother James with dog Nala

Speaking about her daughter’s condition, Nichola said: “When she was really young you couldn’t see it as much and then we had Covid, when there wasn’t as much social interaction.

"Before that I used to take her to ballet classes and she could never join in with the noise and kids bouncing about but as she got older she was struggling in Year 6 to socialise with other kids.

“She couldn’t cope with the noise and the hustle and bustle and we had times when she just wouldn’t go into school. She's very intelligent but she can’t mix with other children, she can’t look people in the eye, she can’t mix with people she doesn’t know, it's very sensory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jasmin with brother James in Filey

"But in the right environment she could thrive because she has the ability academically to do well.”

When Jasmin went up to high school in September 2022 events came to a head and she stopped attending, said Nichola.

She said: “There were lots of things that made her unravel, she couldn’t get on the bus and then it just broke down. She was shaking at the idea of going back to school.”

Eventually Jasmin returned on a part-time timetable learning in isolation, however her mental health was deteriorating with panic attacks aggravated by the insomnia which characterises ASD.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nichola Rodgers with children, from left, James, two, Jasmin, six, Joshua, 12 and Jacob, eight

Staff at Wales High School decided Jasmin was should be placed in their own SEND unit at the school, however she was unable to cope with the extreme behaviours there.

It was at the point that frantic mum Nichola began the council’s assessment process for an education, health and care (EHC) plan with the council – which provides funding for children with special educational needs.

Nichola claims the council refused a needs assessment for Jasmin “straight off”, adding: “They wouldn’t even look into what her problems were, they wouldn’t even assess her. It’s down to funding, they don’t want to hand them (EHCs) out."

However, during an appeal the council reversed its decision and granted Jasmin’s EHC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum-of-five Nichola said: “The council just wanted me to walk away but because I was fighting it they backed down. They’re hoping you’re not going to fight it but I wasn’t going to let go because my daughter wasn’t getting an education.”

Nichola was told a needs assessment for Jasmin’s EHC would take 20 weeks to complete, however she waited 35 weeks to be informed it had been granted on December 21, 2023.

Nichola and Wales High School then had two-week consultation period – which fell during the Christmas holidays – to respond to Jasmin’s plan.

Both she and Jasmin’s teachers realised the school could not meet Jasmin’s needs, prompting a letter from Wales High School to Derbyshire County Council informing them that that Jasmin required a specialist school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being granted an extension and going through a mediation process with the council, Nichola’s request for a specialist school was finally granted.

However, despite having now been placed Jasmin at a specialist school 28 miles away, Nichola is still waiting for her daughter’s transport to be put in place.

Nichola applied for the transport to Derbyshire County Council in June however none so far has been provided.

She said: “The new headteacher can’t believe it, he’s disgusted. This is what has just tipped me over the edge. My daughter is at home and it’s not doing her any good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The only thing coming between her and school is that Derbyshire County Council has yet again failed my daughter.

"We’ve been trying to get hold of them since the middle of August and no-one is responding. It’s over two weeks now since she should have started school and no-one is getting back to us.

"She’s not had an education, it’s diabolical – we can’t get to school.”

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “We are constantly monitoring and reviewing our SEND services to support the improvements we’re currently making in this area of the council’s work, which remains a priority and are already starting to show positive outcomes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year we’ve invested £1m in the service to improve our EHCP process, including to improve communication with parents and carers, and we’re investing £11m to create an additional 500 special needs school places across Derbyshire as part of our five-year-plan, with more funding on the way to support mainstream inclusion as well as specialist placements, and to offer more day-to-day support to schools to promote inclusion.

“We strive to ensure every child in Derbyshire, whatever their challenge or ability, gets the best possible start in life and our work in this complex and important area of our children’s services continues.

“While we are making good progress, we also acknowledge there are areas where we could do better and sincerely apologise to families affected.”