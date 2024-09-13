Survey for parents opens ahead of SEND department Ofsted inspection at Derbyshire County Council

Parents and carers can rate their experience with SEND department at the Derbyshire County Council ahead of the watchdog inspection.

An online survey is now open for parents and carers of children with special educational needs (SEND) who have received support from the Derbyshire County County SEND department.

The survey which will close at 9am on Tuesday September 17, will provide vital information about the services for Ofsted and Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors, who are set to rate the department later this month.

Ofsted inspects schools and education services across England, as well as children’s social care and the support available for children and young people with SEND.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspects health and adult social care services in England, like hospitals and care homes.

Ofsted and CQC work together to inspect education, health and care services for children with SEND in a local area, to make sure they are effective. This is called an area SEND inspection.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “We appreciate that the opportunity for parents and carers of children with SEND and anyone with an interest in those services to take part in this Ofsted inspection is a very important one. It’s one we fully acknowledge they should have, and should be encouraged to take full advantage of, and we’re supporting that opportunity with our work to publicise it.

“Meanwhile, it’s also important to highlight that we don’t wait for inspections to gather feedback about SEND. Constantly monitoring and reviewing this service continues to support the improvement journey we’re currently on in this area of the council’s work, which remains a priority and is already starting to show positive outcomes.

“Although we are making good progress, we acknowledge there are areas in our SEND services where we could do better and apologise to families affected, but are confident we are now on the right track with a £1m investment in the service to improve our EHCP process, including to improve communication with parents and carers.

"We’re also investing £11m to create an additional 500 special needs school places across Derbyshire as part of our five-year-plan, with more funding on the way to support mainstream inclusion and offer more day-to-day support to schools to promote inclusion.

“The findings of this Ofsted inspection will help to inform and continue this positive journey and we welcome the opportunity it brings to further support our ongoing efforts to ensure every child in Derbyshire, whatever their challenge or ability, gets the best possible start in life.

“We got notice of our inspection on Monday and are fully meeting our obligation to publicise it. That work started immediately, continues during this first week of inspection and will carry on until it ends."

To fulfill its statutory obligation to publicise the survey and inform the residents who are using the services about it, Derbyshire County Council posted the link to the survey on a news banner on our Derbyshire Local Offer website homepage – the main support and information website for parents and carers of children with send in the county Home - Derbyshire Local Offer

The link can also be found the Derbyshire Parent Carer Voice website homepage For Parents & Carers in Derbyshire wiith children and young people with additional needs and disabilities.

We’ve also sent it to the following key stakeholders and via numerous related channels and partnership agencies:

The council has sent the information about the inspection directly to allparents and carers of children with an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) across the county.

The authority has also written to every pre-school, school and education setting in Derbyshire – and importantly, with a request from us as the local authority to share it more widely with parents and carers of children with SEND as the county council only holds contact details for children with an EHCP.

The council has also informed all private, voluntary and independent nursery and pre-school settings in the county with a request to share the information provided.

All Derbyshire County Council children’s services and colleagues who work with children and young people with SEND have been informed as well as Integrated Care Board colleagues across Derbyshire and all county council adult social care and health services who work with children and young people with SEND have also been contacted regarding this.

When Ofsted inspectors have completed and published their report the county council is set to publish the findings on its website and social media platforms, via the Derbyshire Local Offer and Derbyshire Parent Carer Voice, directly to all parents and carers whose child has an EHCP and via the local media.