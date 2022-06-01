Cash-strapped Chesterfield family's finances slammed on Channel Four’s Secret Spenders - after they splash out £700 on a hot tub

Cheri and Dan shocked viewers of the programme - which coaches families on saving money - by telling how they spent £700 on a hot tub while struggling to scrape together a house deposit.

Ju Jitsu instructor Dan, who earns £400 a month admitted Cheri was the main breadwinner and said the pair were at “tipping point financially”.

He added: “We're struggling to save for the deposit for a house and for me to expand business wise.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Gore, Cheri Southam and Harper outside their home on Shirland Street, Chesterfield.

“It leans toward Cheri, who leans towards buying items for the house.”

During the show other details of the pair’s outgoings emerged - including Cheri’s £50 a month on beauty care - as experts’ gave savings advice.

Cheri explained how she had spent a large amount on credit at Christmas time, buying presents for her children as well as a gazebo and a jacuzzi for the family.

Outraged Twitter users took to their keyboards in fury when the Chesterfield duo were told to claim £10,000 in Universal Credit to find the missing deposit money.

Chesterfield Cheri and Dan at their home. Channel Four Secret Spenders.

@JulieVa75095377 wrote: “So buy loads of stuff and a jacuzzi for your garden.

“Then get help with over 10k pa universal credit paid for by tax payers.

“I'm tired and exhausted from hard work but no jacuzzi.”

Another said: Another added: “There must be people watching this who haven't got a pot to p*** in, absolutely incandescent with rage I shouldn't wonder.”

In a more comical observation @ObvzItsAndrew said: “Maybe the wife could save some money by dumping the moaning husband who earns less than her and rats her out to the TV for spending the money she earns…”

As the show continued and the pair’s finances were analysed they were told they could save £19,447 if they followed experts’ guidance.

Experts advised them they could be claim £10,000 per year in Universal Credit.

However commentators also scoffed at claims made on the show about average spends in the UK.

@LoudlyNotsaying wrote: “£145 a year an average woman spends on hairdressing is a load of b.s. a lot of women get treatments and colour.

“Unless the average woman only goes to the salon once a year.”