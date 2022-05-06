Skittles is one of the dogs on this list - could you be the one to give her a forever home?

RSPCA Chesterfield: 11 cute dogs and puppies up for adoption in Derbyshire

Can you give a loving home to any of these magnificent mutts?

By jimmy johnson
Friday, 6th May 2022, 11:23 am

We haven't included any dogs or puppies that are currently reserved to avoid any disappointment. If you’d like to adopt any of these dogs, you can visit the RSPCA’s website.

1. Stella

A two year old American Bulldog, Stella can be needy and would rather be the only dog in the house. Despite this, she's got plenty of love to give and has bundles of energy - she's bound to put a smile on your face.

2. Skittles

Skittles may not enjoy the company of other animals, but she loves people - mainly adults, as children may be a bit too much for her. One thing about her is that she loves to chew on her lead while walking - so if you've got one, make sure it's reinforced!

3. Bertie

Bertie is a three year old West Yorkshire Terrier with a face to die for. He loves attention, especially cuddles and is accepting of other dogs - he's an ideal choice for a family pet.

4. Shay

Shay is an eight year old Staffordshire Bull Terrier who's quite shy and may not take well to excitable children, but will warm right up to you if you give him some time. He's also a very smart dog - he won't need much training.

