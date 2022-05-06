RSPCA Chesterfield: 11 cute dogs and puppies up for adoption in Derbyshire

We haven't included any dogs or puppies that are currently reserved to avoid any disappointment. If you’d like to adopt any of these dogs, you can visit the RSPCA’s website.
1. Stella
A two year old American Bulldog, Stella can be needy and would rather be the only dog in the house. Despite this, she's got plenty of love to give and has bundles of energy - she's bound to put a smile on your face.
Photo: -
2. Skittles
Skittles may not enjoy the company of other animals, but she loves people - mainly adults, as children may be a bit too much for her. One thing about her is that she loves to chew on her lead while walking - so if you've got one, make sure it's reinforced!
Photo: -
3. Bertie
Bertie is a three year old West Yorkshire Terrier with a face to die for. He loves attention, especially cuddles and is accepting of other dogs - he's an ideal choice for a family pet.
Photo: -
4. Shay
Shay is an eight year old Staffordshire Bull Terrier who's quite shy and may not take well to excitable children, but will warm right up to you if you give him some time. He's also a very smart dog - he won't need much training.
Photo: -