On Sunday, October 31, the Halloween Spooktacular will be held at Hillstown Village Hall in Bolsover.

Organisers Louisa Chadburn and Julie Birch, set up the event on the back of their successful independent business fairs in the town. They wanted to use their new events company to help the community, and give local families a safe space to celebrate Halloween.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event aims to bring the local community together in a safe environment

Mrs Chadburn said: “Do we really want kids to be out in the cold and dark, knocking on people’s doors while we still have Covid going round?

“We’ve both got young kids ourselves, so we thought, why not bring everybody into a safe environment and give them a space to make memories?”

Mrs Birch said: “The past two years have set everybody back enough mental health wise, so it’s just nice to give something back, to make people smile- that’s what it's all about and we can’t wait.”

Tickets for the event cost £7, and this includes food and drink, games and a live DJ. Scary guests- including Pennywise the Clown from the film ‘It’- will be in a separate room.

Fancy dress is mandatory, and there are two different time slots- 4.15pm to 6.00pm for children under six-years-old, and 6.15pm to 8.00pm for children over six.