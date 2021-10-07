How will you be celebrating Halloween this year?
10 spook-tacular retro shots show how Derbyshire has marked Halloween in years gone by

Trick or treat or simply an excuse to dress up and have a party – Halloween is as popular with adults as it is with children.

By Gay Bolton
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 11:20 am

Families are flocking to pumpkin farms to search for a gigantic gourd to take home and carve into a ghoulish grin.

Households are stocking up on goodies to hand over to the children masquerading as little witches or tiny ghosts who call at their door.

And party-loving adults are searching for the best Halloween costumes to impress the guests.

We’ve been rifling our archives to find out how people marked the occasion in years gone by.

1. Wedding day

Annalea and Sean Bown at their Halloween-themed wedding in Chesterfield Register Office in 2010.

Photo: Marisa Cashill

2. Party time

Three-year old Charlie Quinn and Annie Quinn, 10, at a Halloween party in Holbrook, near Belper, in 2010.

Photo: Lindsay Martin

3. Bolsover

Five-year-old Jay Kennedy with Witch hunter Ian Rycroft of Black Knight Historical at Bolsover Castle in 2010.

Photo: JPIMedia

4. Creative crew

Matthew Stevens, Ethan Barrett and Jacob Barrett get creative in the Halloween craft marquee at Chatsworth House in 2009.

Photo: Sarah Washbourn

