Families are flocking to pumpkin farms to search for a gigantic gourd to take home and carve into a ghoulish grin.

Households are stocking up on goodies to hand over to the children masquerading as little witches or tiny ghosts who call at their door.

And party-loving adults are searching for the best Halloween costumes to impress the guests.

We’ve been rifling our archives to find out how people marked the occasion in years gone by.

1. Wedding day Annalea and Sean Bown at their Halloween-themed wedding in Chesterfield Register Office in 2010.

2. Party time Three-year old Charlie Quinn and Annie Quinn, 10, at a Halloween party in Holbrook, near Belper, in 2010.

3. Bolsover Five-year-old Jay Kennedy with Witch hunter Ian Rycroft of Black Knight Historical at Bolsover Castle in 2010.

4. Creative crew Matthew Stevens, Ethan Barrett and Jacob Barrett get creative in the Halloween craft marquee at Chatsworth House in 2009.