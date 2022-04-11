Families across Derbyshire are celebrating the most egg-citing time of year as they get ready for Easter.

16 egg-cellent Easter bonnets created by Derbyshire Times readers

By Julia Rodgerson
Monday, 11th April 2022, 5:42 pm

Tiny chicks and bunnies, feathers, straws and other items have been dug out of the craft box this week as youngsters created their own Easter bonnets.

These photos show how imaginative children have been with creations featuring an impressive array of floral arrangements, eggs – and even dinosaurs!

However your family chooses to spend the break from school and the long Easter weekend, there’s no shortage of events to entertain you and sights to see.

1. Very chick

This one really pulled out all the stops! Kayley Kerry submitted this photo of her little lad's Easter bonnet

2. Top hat

Very clever hat here, sent in by Jayne Beaumont and modelled by her five-year-old son

3. Egg-ceptional

Well done to Ivy, aged 5, this bonnet is beautiful. Submitted by Beckie Lambert

4. Eggcellent effort

Emma Harris shared this impressive creation made by George, aged 4, who wore his bonnet to nursery

