Easter school holidays: here are 10 places in Derbyshire for families to have fun

4. Matlock Bath

All is sweet at Gulliver's Kingdom where the Spring Spectacular, running from April 2 to April 24, offers the Candy Cave Experience, offering an interactive walkthrough and a chance to take your own selfie. The park will offer a cookery school on Bourbon Street, Princess and Bunny meet and greets and even a chocolate fountain....not forgetting the thrilling theme park rides. Go to www.gulliverskingdomresort.co.uk

