Easter school holidays: here are 10 places in Derbyshire for families to have fun

Spend time with all creatures great and small, sing along with The Snow Sisters, meet a dinosaur family or turn back the clock 80 years.
However your family chooses to spend the break from school and the long Easter weekend, there’s no shortage of events to entertain you and sights to see.
1. Bolsover
Explore the secrets of Bolsover Castle and learn about its fascinating past in an adventure quest, filled with Easter fun and games and a chocolate reward at the end! Easter Adventure Quest runs at the castle from April 2 to April 25, from 10am to 5pm. Tickets can be booked online at www.english-heritage.org.uk
Photo: Robert Smith
2. Hardwick
Explore the gardens and parkland of Hardwick Hall, finding clues and completing challenges along the way with a chocolate egg at the end. The trail takes place from April 9 to 25, from 10am to 4pm and costs £3 per child.
Photo: Pixabay
3. Chesterfield/Hollingwood
Easter cruises on Chesterfield Canal will offer chocolate eggs for the children and hot cross buns (or similar) for adults. The tripboat John Varley launches its cruise season on Sunday, April 10, leaving Tapton Lock. Cruises on the Madeline, leaving Hollingwood Hub, have already begun. Fares £6 (adult), £4 (under 16s). Book at https://chesterfield-canal-trust.org.uk
Photo: Submitted
4. Matlock Bath
All is sweet at Gulliver's Kingdom where the Spring Spectacular, running from April 2 to April 24, offers the Candy Cave Experience, offering an interactive walkthrough and a chance to take your own selfie. The park will offer a cookery school on Bourbon Street, Princess and Bunny meet and greets and even a chocolate fountain....not forgetting the thrilling theme park rides. Go to www.gulliverskingdomresort.co.uk
Photo: Submitted