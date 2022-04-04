Hunting for Easter eggs in the grounds of Chatsworth House, looking at animals at Matlock Farm Park or cruising down Chesterfield canal...what will your family be doing during the holidays?

Easter school holidays: here are 10 places in Derbyshire for families to have fun

Easter egg hunts, crafts and cruises promise oodles of fun for families during the school holidays.

By Gay Bolton
Monday, 4th April 2022, 4:43 pm

Spend time with all creatures great and small, sing along with The Snow Sisters, meet a dinosaur family or turn back the clock 80 years.

However your family chooses to spend the break from school and the long Easter weekend, there’s no shortage of events to entertain you and sights to see.

1. Bolsover

Explore the secrets of Bolsover Castle and learn about its fascinating past in an adventure quest, filled with Easter fun and games and a chocolate reward at the end! Easter Adventure Quest runs at the castle from April 2 to April 25, from 10am to 5pm. Tickets can be booked online at www.english-heritage.org.uk

Photo: Robert Smith

Photo Sales

2. Hardwick

Explore the gardens and parkland of Hardwick Hall, finding clues and completing challenges along the way with a chocolate egg at the end. The trail takes place from April 9 to 25, from 10am to 4pm and costs £3 per child.

Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales

3. Chesterfield/Hollingwood

Easter cruises on Chesterfield Canal will offer chocolate eggs for the children and hot cross buns (or similar) for adults. The tripboat John Varley launches its cruise season on Sunday, April 10, leaving Tapton Lock. Cruises on the Madeline, leaving Hollingwood Hub, have already begun. Fares £6 (adult), £4 (under 16s). Book at https://chesterfield-canal-trust.org.uk

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

4. Matlock Bath

All is sweet at Gulliver's Kingdom where the Spring Spectacular, running from April 2 to April 24, offers the Candy Cave Experience, offering an interactive walkthrough and a chance to take your own selfie. The park will offer a cookery school on Bourbon Street, Princess and Bunny meet and greets and even a chocolate fountain....not forgetting the thrilling theme park rides. Go to www.gulliverskingdomresort.co.uk

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Derbyshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 3