The cost of entertaining your kids can easily spiral out of control, but a fun day out needn’t cost the earth, with plenty of free attractions to visit in Derbyshire and the Peak District.
Here are some of the best cheap days out across the county – are there any places that you think should be added to our list?
1. Cheap days out
These are some of the best places for a cheap family day out across Derbyshire. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Fairytale park
The scenic walk through Osmaston Park towards the village of Shirley and back is great if you want to catch a glimpse of the picturesque old sawmill - and the 4.5 mile route will take you back to the Shoulder of Mutton in Osmaston. © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714 Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714
3. Explore the ‘plague village’
Eyam certainly has a unique place in history. It is known as the plague village, after residents quarantined themselves to stop the spread of a plague outbreak in the 17th century. If you want to learn more about the Black Death, Eyam is the perfect place to start - and it won’t cost you anything to wander the village and delve into the area’s past. Photo: Jason Chadwick
4. Take in the magnificent views on the Chatsworth Estate
The area surrounding the magnificent Chatsworth House is an ideal place for a scenic walk or picnic. While you will have to pay for admission into the grounds of the house itself, there are plenty of great vantage points where you can take in the views without having to pay anything. Photo: Brian Eyre
