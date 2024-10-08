The Rowans at Nottingham Road, Alfreton boasts ‘a spacious and versatile layout which has been lovingly presented’, according to marketing agent Purplebricks which is inviting offers in excess of £520,000.
A new heating system has been installed in the property where all the bedrooms are doubles accommodated on the first and second floors.
Views of the impressive rear garden through bi-fold doors are enjoyed in the stunning hi-spec kitchen which has a central island and abundance of appliances. Ground floor accommodation includes a lounge, a reception room/play room and a dining room.
There are two bathrooms and a downstairs wc.
A lovely garden, double garage and a spacious driveway providing off-road parking complete the property.
