'Lovingly presented' Edwardian seven-bedroom family home in heart of Derbyshire town invites offers over £520,000

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 8th Oct 2024, 14:47 BST

An Edwardian seven-bedroom detached house in the heart of a Derbyshire town offers plenty of room for a growing family.

The Rowans at Nottingham Road, Alfreton boasts ‘a spacious and versatile layout which has been lovingly presented’, according to marketing agent Purplebricks which is inviting offers in excess of £520,000.

A new heating system has been installed in the property where all the bedrooms are doubles accommodated on the first and second floors.

Views of the impressive rear garden through bi-fold doors are enjoyed in the stunning hi-spec kitchen which has a central island and abundance of appliances. Ground floor accommodation includes a lounge, a reception room/play room and a dining room.

There are two bathrooms and a downstairs wc.

A lovely garden, double garage and a spacious driveway providing off-road parking complete the property.

1. Town location

2. Wonderful view

3. Relaxation space

4. Come in!

