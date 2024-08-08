11 of the best free days out across Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect for entertaining families over the summer holidays

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 8th Aug 2024
These are some of the best places for a free day out across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

With the summer holidays well underway, it can be difficult to come up with new ideas to fill the days. The cost of entertaining your kids during the school break can easily spiral out of control too.

But a fun day out needn’t cost the earth, with plenty of free attractions to visit in Derbyshire and the Peak District.

Here are some of the best free days out across the county – are there any places that you think should be added to our list?

1. The Monsal Trail

2. Fairytale park

3. Explore the ‘plague village’

4. Take in the magnificent views on the Chatsworth Estate

