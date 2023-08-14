News you can trust since 1855
These are some of the best indoor play areas in the region.

11 of the best children’s indoor play centres to visit this summer in Chesterfield and Derbyshire – based on Google reviews

These are some of the most popular indoor play centres across the county – ideal for a rainy day over the summer holidays.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Aug 2023, 11:55 BST

As the summer holidays roll on, parents across Chesterfield and Derbyshire will be thinking of ways to keep their families entertained.

They should look no further than these 11 indoor play centres – ranked among the best in the county based on Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google, and the play centres are not ranked in any particular order.

Little Monkeys Play Centre has a 4.4/5 rating based on 256 Google reviews. One customer said: “It's difficult to find clean and spacious soft plays but we found one here! The best we've visited with our 2-year-old and 3-month-old. He had a great time!”

1. Little Monkeys Play Centre, Matlock

Little Monkeys Play Centre has a 4.4/5 rating based on 256 Google reviews. One customer said: “It's difficult to find clean and spacious soft plays but we found one here! The best we've visited with our 2-year-old and 3-month-old. He had a great time!” Photo: Google

The Jungle Playcentre has a 4.1/5 rating based on 533 Google reviews. One customer praised the staff as “friendly” and that the centre had “lots of play areas to explore.”

2. The Jungle, Chesterfield

The Jungle Playcentre has a 4.1/5 rating based on 533 Google reviews. One customer praised the staff as “friendly” and that the centre had “lots of play areas to explore.” Photo: Google

Chester's Den has a 4.2/5 rating based on 128 Google reviews. One customer said they offered “good food and an ideal, safe place for children to play.”

3. Chester's Den, Chesterfield

Chester's Den has a 4.2/5 rating based on 128 Google reviews. One customer said they offered “good food and an ideal, safe place for children to play.” Photo: Google

Tiny Town has a 4.8/5 rating based on 53 Google reviews. One customer described it as a “fantastic place - highly recommended to anyone with young children.”

4. Tiny Town, Barlborough

Tiny Town has a 4.8/5 rating based on 53 Google reviews. One customer described it as a “fantastic place - highly recommended to anyone with young children.” Photo: Google

