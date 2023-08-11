News you can trust since 1855
We look back to the 1980s across Chesterfield, the Peak District, North Derbyshire and Amber Valley in our latest retro feature

We take a nostalgic journey back to the 1980s with more great bygone images taken across Chesterfield, the Peak District, North Derbyshire and Amber Valley.
By Brian Eyre
Published 11th Aug 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 15:46 BST

See if you can spot anyone you know in these great photos taken from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection, plus our own archive.

Retro Chesterfield - Marks and Spencers High Street 1982.

1. Retro Chesterfield

Retro Chesterfield - Marks and Spencers High Street 1982. Photo: Derbyshire Times

Retro Derbyshire Picture- Ironville pancake race 1987

2. Retro Derbyshire

Retro Derbyshire Picture- Ironville pancake race 1987 Photo: Eric Gregory

Retro - Chesterfield, ABC cinema, Cavendish St 1987

3. ABC cinema

Retro - Chesterfield, ABC cinema, Cavendish St 1987 Photo: Derbyshire Times

Wild West parade - American Adventure July 1987.

4. Wild West parade

Wild West parade - American Adventure July 1987. Photo: Derbyshire Times

