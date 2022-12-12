News you can trust since 1855
These are some of the best-reviewed play centres in the area.

10 of the best children's indoor play centres in Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire

These are some of the best indoor soft play and play centres in Chesterfield and around North East Derbyshire – according to Google reviews.

By James Salt
6 hours ago

With the weather turning colder and wetter, finding an indoor play area for the kids becomes an essential part of the daily routine.

Luckily here in Chesterfield and around North East Derbyshire we have an excellent selection of soft play and indoor play centres to choose from.

Here are some of the best spots in the area to keep your kids entertained, based on Google reviews.

The figures were taken from Google on Friday, December 9 – and they are not ranked in any particular order.

1. Little Monkeys Play Centre

Little Monkeys Play Centre has a 4.4/5 rating based on 256 Google reviews. One customer described their experience as "It's difficult to find clean and spacious soft plays but we found one here! The best we've visited with our 2 year old and 3 month old. He had a great time!"

Photo: Google

2. Kooca

Kooca has a 4.0/5 rating based on 137 Google reviews. One customer described their visit "We bring our little girl regularly hear and she loves it. The staff & management are so polite, friendly and really helpful."

Photo: Google

3. The Jungle Playcentre

The Jungle Playcentre has a 4.1/5 rating based on Google reviews. One customer praised the staff as "friendly" and that the centre had "Lots of play areas for them to explore."

Photo: Google

4. Chester's Den

Chester's Den has a 4.2/5 rating based on 128 Google reviews. One customer had this to say about their visit "Good food and an ideal safe place for children to play."

Photo: Google

