10 of the best children's indoor play centres in Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire

These are some of the best indoor soft play and play centres in Chesterfield and around North East Derbyshire – according to Google reviews.
With the weather turning colder and wetter, finding an indoor play area for the kids becomes an essential part of the daily routine.
Here are some of the best spots in the area to keep your kids entertained, based on Google reviews.
The figures were taken from Google on Friday, December 9 – and they are not ranked in any particular order.
1. Little Monkeys Play Centre
Little Monkeys Play Centre has a 4.4/5 rating based on 256 Google reviews. One customer described their experience as "It's difficult to find clean and spacious soft plays but we found one here! The best we've visited with our 2 year old and 3 month old. He had a great time!"
2. Kooca
Kooca has a 4.0/5 rating based on 137 Google reviews. One customer described their visit "We bring our little girl regularly hear and she loves it.
The staff & management are so polite, friendly and really helpful."
3. The Jungle Playcentre
The Jungle Playcentre has a 4.1/5 rating based on Google reviews. One customer praised the staff as "friendly" and that the centre had "Lots of play areas for them to explore."
4. Chester's Den
Chester's Den has a 4.2/5 rating based on 128 Google reviews. One customer had this to say about their visit "Good food and an ideal safe place for children to play."
