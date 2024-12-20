10 of the best children’s indoor play centres across Chesterfield and Derbyshire – perfect places to keep families entertained over the Christmas holidays

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 20th Dec 2024, 14:45 GMT
These are some of the most popular indoor play centres across the county – ideal for keeping the kids entertained over the Christmas school holidays.

The Christmas holidays have finally arrived, and parents across Chesterfield and Derbyshire will be thinking of ways to keep their families entertained over the next couple of weeks.

They should look no further than these 10 indoor play centres – ranked among the best in the county according to Google reviews.

READ THIS: Bus services to popular Derbyshire family attraction temporarily suspended – with hope for return “in the next few weeks”

All data was taken from Google, and the play centres are not ranked in any particular order.

These are some of Derbyshire’s best-rated play centres.

1. Play centres

These are some of Derbyshire’s best-rated play centres. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Chester's Den has a 4.2/5 rating based on 157 Google reviews. One customer said they offered “good food and an ideal, safe place for children to play.”

2. Chester's Den, Chesterfield

Chester's Den has a 4.2/5 rating based on 157 Google reviews. One customer said they offered “good food and an ideal, safe place for children to play.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Tiny Town has a 4.8/5 rating based on 167 Google reviews. One customer described it as a “fantastic place - highly recommended to anyone with young children.”

3. Tiny Town, Barlborough

Tiny Town has a 4.8/5 rating based on 167 Google reviews. One customer described it as a “fantastic place - highly recommended to anyone with young children.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Play Mill has a 4.4/5 rating based on 84 Google reviews. It was praised as a “great place to take toddlers - especially on a rainy day in the Peak District.”

4. The Play Mill, Matlock

The Play Mill has a 4.4/5 rating based on 84 Google reviews. It was praised as a “great place to take toddlers - especially on a rainy day in the Peak District.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshireChesterfieldGoogle
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice