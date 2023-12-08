Winter Wonderland event comes to Staveley this weekend – promising festive fun for families ahead of Christmas
In the morning at Staveley Edge Centre, you can enjoy craft stalls, food and drink, children’s crafts, carol singing and a free Santa event. This will run between 10.00am and 1.30pm – with a quiet period between 9.30am and 10.00am. This was funded by donations from residents and the Edge Centre.
In the evening, Staveley Market Square will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland. ECHO will be performing neon gymnastic displays and Inspiration Drama Group will also be attending.
There will 38 market stalls, fairground rides, face painting, carol singers and even a visit from Santa himself. The evening event will take place between 4.00pm and 8.00pm.
These events are organised by the SPOT (Staveley Project Organisation Team). Dean Rhodes and Paula Smith and the rest of the SPOT are looking forward to these events, and anyone is welcome to join the festive fun. SPOT have expressed their gratitude for all the donations from the public, businesses and Ben Flook – helping to make these events possible.