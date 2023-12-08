A Winter Wonderland is coming to Staveley tomorrow – a perfect festive treat for the family as Christmas gets closer.

In the morning at Staveley Edge Centre, you can enjoy craft stalls, food and drink, children’s crafts, carol singing and a free Santa event. This will run between 10.00am and 1.30pm – with a quiet period between 9.30am and 10.00am. This was funded by donations from residents and the Edge Centre.

In the evening, Staveley Market Square will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland. ECHO will be performing neon gymnastic displays and Inspiration Drama Group will also be attending.

There will 38 market stalls, fairground rides, face painting, carol singers and even a visit from Santa himself. The evening event will take place between 4.00pm and 8.00pm.

The event will take place in Staveley tomorrow.