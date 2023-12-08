News you can trust since 1855
Lons Infants School in Ripley put on their nativity play back in 2011.Lons Infants School in Ripley put on their nativity play back in 2011.
27 great pictures of Derbyshire's kids enjoying starring in their school's nativity play

The great pictures show infant schoolkids from across Chesterfield enjoying their school’s nativity plays.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 8th Dec 2023, 10:23 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 10:37 GMT

They are certainly occasions that these kids will remember long into adulthood.

Amongst the schools featured are Brampton Primary School and St Mary's Primary School in Chesterfield, Ripley’s Lons Infants School and Copthorne Infants in Alfreton.

Take a look and see if there is anyone you can recognise.

You can enjoy plenty more content from Chesterfield and the wider area, here.

Brampton Primary School nativity in 2012.

1. Brampton Primary School

Brampton Primary School nativity in 2012. Photo: Terry Walden

St Mary's Primary School nativity in 2012.

2. St Mary's Primary

St Mary's Primary School nativity in 2012. Photo: Marisa Cashill

Chesterfield's Spire Infants nativity.

3. Spire Infants nativity

Chesterfield's Spire Infants nativity. Photo: Jason Chadwick

The cast of St Mary's Primary School's nativity in 2012.

4. St Mary's Primary

The cast of St Mary's Primary School's nativity in 2012. Photo: Marisa Cashill

