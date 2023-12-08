27 great pictures of Derbyshire's kids enjoying starring in their school's nativity play
The great pictures show infant schoolkids from across Chesterfield enjoying their school’s nativity plays.
They are certainly occasions that these kids will remember long into adulthood.
Amongst the schools featured are Brampton Primary School and St Mary's Primary School in Chesterfield, Ripley’s Lons Infants School and Copthorne Infants in Alfreton.
Take a look and see if there is anyone you can recognise.
You can enjoy plenty more content from Chesterfield and the wider area, here.
1 / 7