A Chesterfield pub is hosting a festive fundraiser and Christmas grotto this weekend – part of a charity drive for a local dad facing terminal cancer.

The Olde House pub at Newbold is hosting a charity Christmas grotto event on Sunday, December 15 - to help raise funds for a Chesterfield dad in his fight against a terminal brain tumour.

Gavin Melen, 36, was diagnosed with a brain tumour back in May - just a few days after suffering a seizure.

The dad-of-four underwent two surgeries before doctors confirmed that he was facing Glioblastoma - an aggressive Grade 4 brain cancer for which there is no cure, limited treatment options and a bleak prognosis.

The Olde House is set to host the fundraiser.

Gavin has been denied clinical trials so far, as he is still classified as being ‘newly diagnosed’. This will be the case until he is told that there has been new growth, which will not be confirmed until his next scan in either February or March 2025 - unless there is a decline in his health before then.

The possibility of accessing clinical trials can change if there is regrowth or recurrence, and depending on Gavin’s physical state - so the possibility may still be there in the future.

Gavin is currently set to undergo private immunotherapy treatment in Germany, and his family are hoping to raise £250,000 to help fund this treatment - which could potentially add years to his life.

The event will take place from 12.30pm, with a festive market also on offer - including face painting, Christmas games and stalls, a raffle, a children’s disco and a selection of craft stalls.

Tickets for the festive fundraiser can be purchased here, and you can book a time slot for a visit to Santa’s grotto at the same link.

A number of events have already taken place - helping to raise more than £50,000 towards the family’s six-figure target.