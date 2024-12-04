Derbyshire Times readers share the Christmas events they want to see in Chesterfield during the festive season – including markets and light festivals

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 4th Dec 2024, 16:23 BST
Our readers have shared the Christmas events and activities they want to see in Chesterfield as the festive season gets closer – including markets, an ice rink and a festival of light.

With December underway and Christmas fast approaching, there is plenty happening across Derbyshire to help get you into the festive spirit.

With that in mind, we asked our readers what Christmas events and activities they would like to see take place in Chesterfield.

The list of their suggestions can be found below – is there anything else that you want to see in the town ahead of December 25?

These are some of the events and activities that our readers want to see over the festive period.

1. Christmas events

These are some of the events and activities that our readers want to see over the festive period. Photo: Brian Eyre

A Christmas market in Chesterfield town centre was suggested by a large number of our readers.

2. Christmas market

A Christmas market in Chesterfield town centre was suggested by a large number of our readers. Photo: Brian Eyre

One of our readers said they would like to see more late night shopping options during the festive season.

3. Late night shopping

One of our readers said they would like to see more late night shopping options during the festive season. Photo: Brian Eyre

A number of people responded to say that they wanted to see live entertainers in the town centre - giving shoppers an opportunity to listen to some Christmas music.

4. Live music

A number of people responded to say that they wanted to see live entertainers in the town centre - giving shoppers an opportunity to listen to some Christmas music. Photo: Brian Eyre

