The Mill House at Baslow is situated alongside the River Derwent, with a Grade II listed bridge providing an idyllic backdrop.

Dating back to the 1760s, the property has been lovingly refurbished by its current owners who have retained and improved on the house’s original charm and character.

There are exposed oak beams, high skirtings and ornate architraves throughout and double glazed sash windows.

The ground-floor accommodation briefly comprises spacious entrance hall leading to the cloakroom wc, reception room with stone fireplace housing multi-fuel stove, a dining room with multi-fuel stove, a good size kitchen and a utility room.

Three of the four bedrooms are on the first floor where the principal bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and the other two are served by a shower room. The fourth bedroom is a large double on the second floor.

The gardens to the side and rear of the property have been beautifully landscaped and include vegetable beds and mature herbaceous borders. There is a large timber shed, stone potting shed and a greenhouse.

A patterned concrete driveway offers extensive parking and ample turning space. A large single garage benefits from power and lighting.

For further details on The Mill House, which is listed on Zoopla, call Staves on 01246 494710.

1 . Idyllic location The Mill House sits alongside the River Derwent in the village of Baslow. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Green oasis A large lawn at the rear of the house gives plenty of space for children to run around or adults to relax. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Heart of home The modern kitchen boasts shaker-style units, a ceramic sink and drainer, a range oven and a roof lantern. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales