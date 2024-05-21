If you’re planning a day out in Derbyshire over the bank holiday weekend, these cafes, garden centres and antique shops should be at the very top of your list.

They all come highly recommended by other customers on Google – winning praise for their unique collections, delicious food and great customer service.

All data was taken from Google. The stores, cafes and centres are not ranked in any particular order.

1 . Cafes, antique stores and garden centres These are some of the best places to visit over the bank holiday weekend. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Quirky Antiques Collectables and Curios, Dale Road, Matlock This shop has a 4.7/5 rating based on 14 Google reviews, and was praised for its “reasonable prices - with some real bargains too.” Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Matlock Antiques and Collectables, Dale Road, Matlock This shop has a 4.3/5 rating based on 442 Google reviews - and was labelled as “the absolute best antique centre in the world” by one visitor. Photo: Google Photo Sales