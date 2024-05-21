38 of the best cafes, garden centres and antique shops to visit over the bank holiday weekend across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews

By Tom Hardwick
Published 21st May 2024, 13:30 BST
These are some of the most popular cafes, antique shops and garden centres across the county – perfect places to visit this weekend.

If you’re planning a day out in Derbyshire over the bank holiday weekend, these cafes, garden centres and antique shops should be at the very top of your list.

They all come highly recommended by other customers on Google – winning praise for their unique collections, delicious food and great customer service.

All data was taken from Google. The stores, cafes and centres are not ranked in any particular order.

These are some of the best places to visit over the bank holiday weekend.

1. Cafes, antique stores and garden centres

These are some of the best places to visit over the bank holiday weekend. Photo: Brian Eyre

This shop has a 4.7/5 rating based on 14 Google reviews, and was praised for its “reasonable prices - with some real bargains too.”

2. Quirky Antiques Collectables and Curios, Dale Road, Matlock

This shop has a 4.7/5 rating based on 14 Google reviews, and was praised for its “reasonable prices - with some real bargains too.” Photo: Google

This shop has a 4.3/5 rating based on 442 Google reviews - and was labelled as “the absolute best antique centre in the world” by one visitor.

3. Matlock Antiques and Collectables, Dale Road, Matlock

This shop has a 4.3/5 rating based on 442 Google reviews - and was labelled as “the absolute best antique centre in the world” by one visitor. Photo: Google

This shop has a 4.4/5 rating based on 245 Google reviews. One customer said: “Great place, friendly staff, amazing products.”

4. Derwentside Shopping Mill, Derwent Street, Belper

This shop has a 4.4/5 rating based on 245 Google reviews. One customer said: “Great place, friendly staff, amazing products.” Photo: Google

