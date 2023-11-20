31 brilliant photos show crowds flocking to Chesterfield town centre for popular Christmas lights switch on event
These great pictures show the crowds that descended on Chesterfield town centre this weekend for the popular Christmas lights switch on.
Huge crowds flocked to Chesterfield town centre on Sunday, November 19 for the town’s annual Christmas lights switch on.
Some famous faces were in attendance as Chesterfield marked the start of the festive season – including the starts of the Aladdin Pantomime and Paddington™.
READ THIS: Best places for a quick bite in Chesterfield, Peak District and beyond as rated on TripAdvisor
These 31 photos show live performances, beautiful lights and families having fun – can you spot yourself or anyone you know?
1 / 8