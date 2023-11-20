31 brilliant photos show crowds flocking to Chesterfield town centre for popular Christmas lights switch on event

These great pictures show the crowds that descended on Chesterfield town centre this weekend for the popular Christmas lights switch on.

Huge crowds flocked to Chesterfield town centre on Sunday, November 19 for the town’s annual Christmas lights switch on.

Some famous faces were in attendance as Chesterfield marked the start of the festive season – including the starts of the Aladdin Pantomime and Paddington™.

These 31 photos show live performances, beautiful lights and families having fun – can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

1 . Christmas lights switch on Chesterfield’s biggest festive event took place at the weekend. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Large crowds Chesterfield town centre was packed full of people for the Christmas event. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Live music Visitors were treated to live music performances across the town centre. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales