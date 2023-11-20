News you can trust since 1855
31 brilliant photos show crowds flocking to Chesterfield town centre for popular Christmas lights switch on event

These great pictures show the crowds that descended on Chesterfield town centre this weekend for the popular Christmas lights switch on.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 20th Nov 2023, 12:01 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 12:08 GMT

Huge crowds flocked to Chesterfield town centre on Sunday, November 19 for the town’s annual Christmas lights switch on.

Some famous faces were in attendance as Chesterfield marked the start of the festive season – including the starts of the Aladdin Pantomime and Paddington™.

These 31 photos show live performances, beautiful lights and families having fun – can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

Chesterfield’s biggest festive event took place at the weekend.

1. Christmas lights switch on

Chesterfield’s biggest festive event took place at the weekend. Photo: Brian Eyre

Chesterfield town centre was packed full of people for the Christmas event.

2. Large crowds

Chesterfield town centre was packed full of people for the Christmas event. Photo: Brian Eyre

Visitors were treated to live music performances across the town centre.

3. Live music

Visitors were treated to live music performances across the town centre. Photo: Brian Eyre

Stars of the Aladdin Pantomime - including Anne Hegerty, Nigel Clarke and Tony Rudd - took to the stage to join the celebration and host a ticket giveaway.

4. Panto stars

Stars of the Aladdin Pantomime - including Anne Hegerty, Nigel Clarke and Tony Rudd - took to the stage to join the celebration and host a ticket giveaway. Photo: Brian Eyre

