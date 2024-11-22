16 of the best butchers with top Google ratings across Chesterfield, Matlock, Alfreton, Bolsover, Bakewell, Belper, Dronfield, Ilkeston, Buxton and more – perfect to visit ahead of Christmas

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 10:56 GMT
If you’re already planning for Christmas Day, these are some of the best butchers across Chesterfield, Matlock, Alfreton, Bolsover, Bakewell, Belper, Dronfield, Ilkeston, Buxton and more.

With the festive season fast approaching, now is the perfect time to start getting ready for the big day – with Christmas Dinner sure to be at the forefront of those preparations.

Whether you’re searching for a Christmas turkey, or something else to take centre stage on December 25, we’ve compiled a list of some of Derbyshire’s best rated butchers – according to Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google and the butchers are not ranked in any particular order – the full list can be found below.

These are some of the best reviewed butchers shops across the county.

1. Derbyshire butchers

These are some of the best reviewed butchers shops across the county. Photo: Brian Eyre

Meadowfresh has a 4/3.5 rating based on 57 Google reviews.

2. Meadowfresh of Chesterfield, Market Place, Chesterfield

Meadowfresh has a 4/3.5 rating based on 57 Google reviews. Photo: Google

The Chatsworth Estate Farm Shop has a 4.5/5 rating based on 815 Google reviews.

3. Chatsworth Estate Farm Shop, Pilsley

The Chatsworth Estate Farm Shop has a 4.5/5 rating based on 815 Google reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre

Watson & Brown has a 4.6/5 rating based on 74 Google reviews.

4. Watson & Brown, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Watson & Brown has a 4.6/5 rating based on 74 Google reviews. Photo: Google

