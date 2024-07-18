New chapter in motoring history launched at Derbyshire classic car museum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new chapter in Britain’s motoring history has been launched at the award-winning classic car museum Great British Car Journey in Ambergate, Derbyshire.Chapter 9.5 charts the regrowth of car manufacturing in Britain following investment by Toyota in Derbyshire 32 years ago.

Marking Great British Car Journey’s third anniversary, Toyota UK has lent some of its historic cars to the classic car visitor attraction. The new chapter features the first car to roll off the Burnaston production line on 16 December 1992– a Toyota Carina.

Chapter 9.5 also features a Toyota Avensis Wagon, Corolla, and the race winning BTCC Toyota Avensis. Since investing in Derbyshire, Toyota has made more than 4 million cars.

Richard Usher, founder of the museum explained: “I have always felt that the story we tell through nine chapters at Great British Car Journey ended on a low. Britain’s car manufacturing sector went from strength to strength from the 1920s to 70s until it fell into decline with many world-famous marques, like Austin and Morris being lost.

The BTCC Toyota Avensis is now on display at Great British Car Journey

“Thanks to Toyota we now have the opportunity to finish the story on a more positive note, one that shows that the investment by the world’s biggest car maker in Derbyshire, enabled the county to become a significant centre of volume car production.”

Tim Freeman, Deputy Managing Director of Toyota Motor Manufacturing (UK) Ltd, said: “We welcomed the kind invitation to be included in the Great British Car Journey display, a display that allows our employees and visitors from all over the UK, and wider, the opportunity to see some of the vehicles that have been produced here in Derbyshire over the past 30 years.

“Great British Car Journey is a fantastic record of automotive manufacturing here in the UK and a great testament to the skills and innovations that have been developed here through the years. Toyota have been part of the UK automotive landscape for over 30 years, with engines built in North Wales and over five million vehicles built right here in Derbyshire which has established us as a major manufacturer exporting over 80% of our output to the EU.”

The new chapter in the exhibition sits alongside another example of Derbyshire’s renowned names in motoring – Rolls-Royce. Lord Baden Powell’s Rolls Royce (Jam Roll), which is on display at Great British Car Journey, was manufactured at the Derby plant in 1929 ahead of car production moving to Crewe in 1946.

Chapter 9.5 has been unveiled to visitors at Great British Car Journey

Explaining why the new chapter is called 9.5 rather than a round 10, Richard added: “Fortunately, and rather belatedly, we have recognised that we cannot continue to abuse our planet. The next chapter in Britain’s motoring history has to be that of greener motoring, whether that is hydrogen, electric or something else. Chapter 10 will tell that story when we are confident what it is.”

In addition to the four historic Toyota cars, Toyota’s hydrogen car – the Mirai – is also on display in the new chapter within the main exhibition hall. It is one of the world's first mass produced Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

Toyota began development of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles in 1992, successfully introducing the Mirai sedan to world markets in 2014. To date, more than 26,000 have been sold worldwide.

Tim added: “With our targets set on reducing carbon emissions across all of our activities, we are now in the process of transitioning from being a traditional vehicle manufacturer to becoming a mobility company. Our state-of-the-art facility based in Burnaston, Derbyshire is providing a full range of services from manufacturing, customisation, refurbishment through to EoL parts reuse and recycling creating a complete Circular Economy. As a global manufacturer, our entire range is focussed on providing mobility for all, whilst driving down emissions.”