Trip down memory lane in 10 bus photos from Chesterfield and beyond

For many the buses are a vital link to the outside world, from the elderly inhabitants of remote villages who no longer feel confident enough to drive to the college students who can’t yet afford their own car.
A trip back through our archives proves what a valuable asset buses are and how some people treasure this transport so much that they have bought their own!
1. Parade transport
The Holy Trinity and Christchurch 'Mission Bus' led Chesterfield churches' annual Procession of Witness in 2006.
Photo: Bernard Jones
2. Strongman's visit
Bolsover School pupils Marissa Andrew, Dominic Christopher, Jake Smart and Alexandra Frost with 'Big Dave' who pulled a bus and talked to year 7 students about bullying in 2008.
Photo: Marisa Cashill
3. Model medics
Ashgate Hospice nurses Paul Staton and Vicky Baggerley were models for Stagecoach bus company's 'Sponsor a Nurse' campaign in 2007.
Photo: Bernard Jones
4. Riding high
Tony Staley driving an old Chesterfield Transport bus in 2006.
Photo: Terry Walden