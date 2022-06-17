Chesterfield shops you'll remember from yesteryear

We’ve been digging through our archives, along with images from Chesterfield library’s local studies collection, to bring you these great photos of shops you’ll remember from days gone by.
Which ones do you remember best?
1. Mace pet store
It was always an adventure getting pet food from Mace's as the store, at the back of Burlington Street was 'underground'!
Photo: John Stanley
2. Burlngton Street
Burlington Street around 1970 with the distinctive 'chess board' design on the building that for years used to home to Next.
Photo: R. Wilsher
3. Cantor's Furniture Store and Packer's Row Chesterfield, 1990 (John Stanley).jpg
Cantor's Furniture Store on Packer's Row Chesterfield, 1990.
Photo: John Stanley
4. Tinley's
Tinley's shoe shop, Knifesmithgate in 1988.
Photo: John Lilley