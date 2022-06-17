Lost shops of Chesterfield
Chesterfield shops you'll remember from yesteryear

The high street is always changing, with big names coming and going, so we’ve had a look back in time to remember local stores and businesses we all remember – from Mace’s Pet Store to Yeoman’s and Kenning’s.

By Phil Bramley
Friday, 17th June 2022, 4:38 pm

We’ve been digging through our archives, along with images from Chesterfield library’s local studies collection, to bring you these great photos of shops you’ll remember from days gone by.

Which ones do you remember best?

1. Mace pet store

It was always an adventure getting pet food from Mace's as the store, at the back of Burlington Street was 'underground'!

Photo: John Stanley

2. Burlngton Street

Burlington Street around 1970 with the distinctive 'chess board' design on the building that for years used to home to Next.

Photo: R. Wilsher

3. Cantor's Furniture Store and Packer's Row Chesterfield, 1990 (John Stanley).jpg

Cantor's Furniture Store on Packer's Row Chesterfield, 1990.

Photo: John Stanley

4. Tinley's

Tinley's shoe shop, Knifesmithgate in 1988.

Photo: John Lilley

Chesterfield
