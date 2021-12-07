These 9 facts about Chesterfield may come as a surprise

But despite its well-documented heritage there may be some aspects of town life past and present that have escaped your notice.
How many of these fascinating facts did you know? Can you add to our list?
1. Jeremy Kemp
Chesterfield-born actor Jeremy Kemp made numerous appearances in film and television, including Four Weddings and A Funeral, Angels and Insects, The Blue Max and thepolice series Z Cars. He died in 2019, aged 84.
Photo: Submitted
2. Tapton House labyrinth
The Earth and Wild Flower Labyrinth at Tapton House is believed to be the largest classical labyrinth and was built in 1996.
Photo: Submitted
3. Robert Keyes
Chesterfield-born Robert Keyes, the son of the rector of Staveley, was a conspirator in Guy Fawkes' gunpowder plot of 1605 to blow up the Houses of Parliament and King James 1 in revenge for the monarch's anti-Catholic legislation. This illustration shows Guy Fawkes and his co-conspirators being publicly hung, drawn and quartered as punishment for treason.
Photo: Getty Images/Hulton Archive
4. Peaky Pacas
A herd of alpacas resides on the outskirts of Chesterfield, waiting to take adventurous visitors on treks from Holymoorside to the Peak District. (www.peakypacas.com).
Photo: Pixabay