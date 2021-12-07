These 9 facts about Chesterfield may come as a surprise

3. Robert Keyes

Chesterfield-born Robert Keyes, the son of the rector of Staveley, was a conspirator in Guy Fawkes' gunpowder plot of 1605 to blow up the Houses of Parliament and King James 1 in revenge for the monarch's anti-Catholic legislation. This illustration shows Guy Fawkes and his co-conspirators being publicly hung, drawn and quartered as punishment for treason.

Photo: Getty Images/Hulton Archive