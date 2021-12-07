The famous crooked spire on Chesterfield Parish Church is held down by the weight of lead. Ten bells are installed in the base of the spire.
The famous crooked spire on Chesterfield Parish Church is held down by the weight of lead. Ten bells are installed in the base of the spire.

These 9 facts about Chesterfield may come as a surprise

Chesterfield has been a hotbed of manufacturing, the birthplace of famous and notorious people and houses an impressive range of historic buildings.

By Gay Bolton
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 3:53 pm

But despite its well-documented heritage there may be some aspects of town life past and present that have escaped your notice.

How many of these fascinating facts did you know? Can you add to our list?

1. Jeremy Kemp

Chesterfield-born actor Jeremy Kemp made numerous appearances in film and television, including Four Weddings and A Funeral, Angels and Insects, The Blue Max and thepolice series Z Cars. He died in 2019, aged 84.

2. Tapton House labyrinth

The Earth and Wild Flower Labyrinth at Tapton House is believed to be the largest classical labyrinth and was built in 1996.

3. Robert Keyes

Chesterfield-born Robert Keyes, the son of the rector of Staveley, was a conspirator in Guy Fawkes' gunpowder plot of 1605 to blow up the Houses of Parliament and King James 1 in revenge for the monarch's anti-Catholic legislation. This illustration shows Guy Fawkes and his co-conspirators being publicly hung, drawn and quartered as punishment for treason.

4. Peaky Pacas

A herd of alpacas resides on the outskirts of Chesterfield, waiting to take adventurous visitors on treks from Holymoorside to the Peak District. (www.peakypacas.com).

Chesterfield
