The Brampton mile has always been something of a rite of passage, with a huge number of bars to sample on the stretch of Chatsworth Road from the Terminus to the town centre.
Over the years the number of pubs has changed, with some closing and being converted or knocked down for housing, whilst others still exist under different names.
Here we look back and raise a glass to some of the ‘lost’ pubs of the Brampton Mile that are now longer with us.
1. The Terminus
Ironically, the Terminus was actually often the starting point for many taking on the challenge of the Brampton Mile.
Located next to today's Brookfield Community School, the pub was demolished and now
Photo: Derbyshire Times
2. Three Horse Shoes
After taking in The Star and Peacock on Chatsworth Road, the next pub on The Mile no longer with us is the famous Three Horse Shoes. In its heyday, under landlord Fred Tipping, it served the legendary 'loony juice'
Photo: Submitted
3. Brampton Ale House
The Three Horse Shoes later became another pub now lost to the mile - The Brampton Ale House. However the venue is still part of today's Brampton pub scene and is today known as The Tap House
Photo: Google
4. Prince of Wales
The Prince of Wales, set back slightly from Chatsworth Road was a popular pub on the Mile in the eighties. Today it is home to the Maison Mes Amis French bar/eaterie
Photo: Submitted