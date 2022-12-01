News you can trust since 1855
The lost pubs of Chesterfield's famous Brampton Mile

The Brampton mile has always been something of a rite of passage, with a huge number of bars to sample on the stretch of Chatsworth Road from the Terminus to the town centre.

By Phil Bramley
10 minutes ago
Updated 1st Dec 2022, 2:28pm

Over the years the number of pubs has changed, with some closing and being converted or knocked down for housing, whilst others still exist under different names.

Here we look back and raise a glass to some of the ‘lost’ pubs of the Brampton Mile that are now longer with us.

1. The Terminus

Ironically, the Terminus was actually often the starting point for many taking on the challenge of the Brampton Mile. Located next to today's Brookfield Community School, the pub was demolished and now

Photo: Derbyshire Times

2. Three Horse Shoes

After taking in The Star and Peacock on Chatsworth Road, the next pub on The Mile no longer with us is the famous Three Horse Shoes. In its heyday, under landlord Fred Tipping, it served the legendary 'loony juice'

Photo: Submitted

3. Brampton Ale House

The Three Horse Shoes later became another pub now lost to the mile - The Brampton Ale House. However the venue is still part of today's Brampton pub scene and is today known as The Tap House

Photo: Google

4. Prince of Wales

The Prince of Wales, set back slightly from Chatsworth Road was a popular pub on the Mile in the eighties. Today it is home to the Maison Mes Amis French bar/eaterie

Photo: Submitted

