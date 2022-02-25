Chesterfield now and then, Cavendist St and Stephenson Pl.
Take a look at our latest Chesterfield 'now and then' pictures

See which shops you remember in our latest look at the changing face of Cavendish Street and Stephenson Place.

By Brian Eyre
Friday, 25th February 2022, 3:56 pm

We have been working with the local studies department of Chesterfield Library and Chesterfield museum and delving into our archives to bring you these great images from yesteryear.

We’ve matched up the retro street images with photos of how the areas look now.

1. Cavendish Street

Cavendish Street Chesterfield 1936

Photo: Chesterfield Library\Seaman & so

2. Chesterfield now and then

Chesterfield now and then. Cavendish street.

Photo: Brian Eyre

3. Stephenson Place

Stephenson Place Chesterfield 1910.

Photo: Chesterfield Library\Nadin

4. Chesterfield now and then

Chesterfield now and then. Stephenson place

Photo: Brian Eyre

Chesterfield
