Take a look at life 50 years ago with photos from Chesterfield, Buxton, Ripley and Bakewell in 1974
It was the year of Watergate, blackouts and the three-day week – but what was life like in north Derbyshire in 1974?
We’ve been through our archives, as well as pictures from the local studies section at Chesterfield library, to bring you these great images of local life from fifty years ago.
If you enjoyed this stroll down memory late, there are more retro photos from the seventies here: Journey back to the 1970s with these great photos showing what life was like in Derbyshire, the Peaks and Chesterfield
1 / 7