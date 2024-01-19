News you can trust since 1855
Take a look at life 50 years ago with photos from Chesterfield, Buxton, Ripley and Bakewell in 1974

It was the year of Watergate, blackouts and the three-day week – but what was life like in north Derbyshire in 1974?
By Phil Bramley
Published 19th Jan 2024, 11:31 GMT

We’ve been through our archives, as well as pictures from the local studies section at Chesterfield library, to bring you these great images of local life from fifty years ago.

Chesterfield Low Pavements, showing the Peacock Inn, before the area around the market was pedestrianised

1. 1974

Chesterfield Low Pavements, showing the Peacock Inn, before the area around the market was pedestrianised Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Dronfield Scouts raising funds with shoe shines

2. 1974

Dronfield Scouts raising funds with shoe shines Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

One of Chesterfield's lost landmarks, the viaduct over Derby Road at Horns Bridge. The other remaining part of this bridge running alongside Mansfield Road was already being demolished in 1974

3. 1974

One of Chesterfield's lost landmarks, the viaduct over Derby Road at Horns Bridge. The other remaining part of this bridge running alongside Mansfield Road was already being demolished in 1974 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Lt Commander Shuttleworth, county commisioner, with the leaders and cub scouts Philip College and Simon Palmer as the 1st Ripley scouts move to their headquarters

4. 1974

Lt Commander Shuttleworth, county commisioner, with the leaders and cub scouts Philip College and Simon Palmer as the 1st Ripley scouts move to their headquarters Photo: Derbyshire Times

