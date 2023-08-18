Journey back to the 1970s with these great photos showing what life was like in Derbyshire, the Peaks and Chesterfield

We take you on a nostalgic look back to the 1970s with some more great bygone images taken across Chesterfield, the Peak District, North Derbyshire and Amber Valley
See if you can spot anyone you know in these photos taken from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection, plus our own archive.
1. Seventies Derbyshire
Elder Way, Chesterfield, looking from Knifesmithgate 1978 Photo: Chesterfield Library\R Wilsher
2. Seventies Derbyshire
A bread queue in 1974 outside Buxton's International stores, the town's first supermarket. The national bakers' strike was part of the wave of disputes that affected many industries at the time. Photo: National World
3. Seventies Derbyshire
A sight for sore eyes is the impressive bulk of the Flying Scotsman as it steams through Chesterfield Station on its way to Derby workshops for a refit in 1973. The famous engine had been unloaded from a boat in Liverpool after being on display in America. Photo: Colin Drury
4. Seventies Derbyshire
Buxton Pop festival, September 16th 1972 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd