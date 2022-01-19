Spot anyone you know among these teenagers at Chesterfield's Saltergate Youth Club in 1948?

Saltergate Youth Club members in 1948 (photo contributed by Andy Slack).

Andy Slack was having a clear out at his parents’ home when he found this Saltergate Youth Club photo of 1948.

The picture had been kept by Andy’s dad, who passed away five years ago. Andy said: “My father would have been about 17 on the photo. I just wanted to put the photo in the public domain hoping that others may be recognised and maybe someone may know the exact location.”

Here are some of the names on the photos. Do you know who the others are?

Back row, left to right: Brian Nunn, Ricky Thompson, Ralph Galley, ?????, Alan Cray, Pam Hill, ?????, Cliff Morris, Ken Tasker, Dennis Miles, ?????, ?????, ?????, ?????, MIke Umpleby, Audrey Walker, ?????, Derek Bullivant, ?????, Gordon Lee, Alan Blockley, ?????

Fourth row: Ronnie Lowe, ?????, ?????, Eddie Lawrence, Alvar Savage, ?????, ?????, ?????, Joan Austin, Bill Hart, Frank Parker, Brian Young, Paul Chambers, Brian Shaw.

Third row: Trevor Knight, ?????, Barbara Lee, Joyce Roe, ?????, Doreen Roadley, Bernice Colclough, Muriel Haslam, Joan Eyre, ?????, ?????

Second row: ?????, Mr Foster, Flo Blackburn, George Jones, Gladys Jones, Florrie Eyre, ?????, ?????, ?????, ?????

Front row: Trevor Butler, June Holmes, Jim Ellis, Iris Lowe, Clive Slack, ?????, Geof Young, ?????, Eddie Townsend, Jenny Redman.