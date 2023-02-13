Photo memories of teachers at Derbyshire and Chesterfield schools
School days are said to be the best of our lives – and they were certainly helped by great teachers that brought their subjects to life.
By Brian Eyre
2 hours ago
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 5:07pm
These wonderful photos, plucked from the archive, from the 80s and 90s prove just that. They feature teachers and staff at schools, both primary and secondary, as they hang up their marking pens and look forward to retirement.
How many of these do you recognise and remember?
