Photo memories of teachers at Derbyshire and Chesterfield schools

School days are said to be the best of our lives – and they were certainly helped by great teachers that brought their subjects to life.

By Brian Eyre
2 hours ago
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 5:07pm

These wonderful photos, plucked from the archive, from the 80s and 90s prove just that. They feature teachers and staff at schools, both primary and secondary, as they hang up their marking pens and look forward to retirement.

How many of these do you recognise and remember?

1. Memories of teachers at Derbyshire schools.

Teacher Sharon Cowell retires from Staveley Speedwell Infant School after 33 years, with headteacherJane Moore helping with her send-off.

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Memories of teachers at Derbyshire schools.

Ann Hill saying her farewells to pupils at Granby Junior school, Ilkeston

Photo: Barrie codling

3. Memories of teachers at Derbyshire schools.

Secretary Lilian Butterworth retires from Clowne Infants School and is thanked by Alex Smyth and Scott Johnston.

Photo: bwj

4. Memories of teachers at Derbyshire schools.

Jan Heron, a long-serving teacher at Buxton Community School, bids farewell to some of her students

Photo: jason chadwick

