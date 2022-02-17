Chesterfield now and then
Now and then photos show changing face of Chesterfield

Remember Chesterfield slipper baths or when the Royal Hospital was just off the Donut?

By Phil Bramley
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 11:47 am

These now-and-then photos of streets around Chesterfield town centre show how much the town has changed down the years!

1. Sheffield Road

This shot shows Sheffield Road, looking up towards the town centre, taken in the sixties

Photo: Derbyshire Times

2. Sheffield Road.

Here's the same stretch of road as it is today

Photo: Brian Eyre

3. Chesterfield Slipper Baths

This photo shows Chesterfield Slipper Baths which used to stand on South Place just off Markham Road. The 'slipper' baths got their name because of the Victorian sense of modesty in draping bath-towels over the bath to hide their bodies and by doing so making the bath look like a huge slipper!

Photo: Brian Davies

4. South Place

The site of the old slipper baths is now home to Chesterfield Orthodontics

Photo: Brian Eyre

