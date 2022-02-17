Now and then photos show changing face of Chesterfield

These now-and-then photos of streets around Chesterfield town centre show how much the town has changed down the years!
1. Sheffield Road
This shot shows Sheffield Road, looking up towards the town centre, taken in the sixties
Photo: Derbyshire Times
2. Sheffield Road.
Here's the same stretch of road as it is today
Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Chesterfield Slipper Baths
This photo shows Chesterfield Slipper Baths which used to stand on South Place just off Markham Road. The 'slipper' baths got their name because of the Victorian sense of modesty in draping bath-towels over the bath to hide their bodies and by doing so making the bath look like a huge slipper!
Photo: Brian Davies
4. South Place
The site of the old slipper baths is now home to Chesterfield Orthodontics
Photo: Brian Eyre